Willis H. Webber
03/22/1921 - 03/30/2019
Willis H. Webber, 98, "Pop," of Daytona Beach, Florida and formerly of Berwick, Maine, went home to be with his Dear Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Halifax Health Hospice in Ormond Beach, Florida. He was born in Waterboro, Maine, on March 22, 1921, son of William H. and Alice (Nason) Webber. He was educated in the Waterboro schools and a graduate of McIntosh Business College in Dover, NH. He was an original member of Providence Church, Ormond Beach, Florida. He was a World War II veteran serving with the Eighth Army Air Corp in England and Germany. He was a York and Scottish Rite Mason of Maine, and a member of Kora Temple Shriners in Lewiston. He was also a Selectman for the town of Berwick. He and his two brothers operated a dairy farm on Wentworth Road in Berwick for many years. Willis is predeceased by his two brothers, Forrest Estes and F. Sidney Estes and his sister, Geneva (Estes) Elwell. Survivors include his wife, Corrine; a son, Steven Brown of Berwick; two daughters, Carol Barrows (Roger) of Daytona Beach, FL and Kathie Brown of Shapleigh, ME; two nieces, Carolyn (Paul) Bandouveres of Dover, NH, and Cynthia (Stan) Lewis of Alfred, ME, nine grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. A committal service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Evergreen Cemetery, Berwick, conducted by the Rev. Bruce Brown of The Bible Speaks of South Berwick. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Willis's Book of Memories page at www.bibbermemorial.com. Arrangements are in care of Laing-Bibber Funeral Chapel, 36 Rochester Street, PO Box 728, Berwick, ME 03901.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019