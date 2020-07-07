1/1
Wilma Breeding Schubert
1939 - 2020
Wilma Breeding Schubert
11/17/1939 - 06/28/2020
Wilma grew up in Knoxville, Tennessee, where she attended Central High School and business school before marrying her high school sweetheart Tony Schubert in 1959 and moving to Lake City, Florida. After having their three children, they moved to Jacksonville, then Brandon, Florida. Always active in raising the family, Wilma was a wonderful mom who served as a crossing guard, team mom for countless kids' sports teams, sportswriter for the local newspaper, and booster at Brandon High School. Professionally, Wilma worked at a local bank for several years, then went on to a career with the State of Florida Drivers' License Office, from which she retired in 2002. Wilma lived the last nine years at Bishops Glen Retirement Community in Holly Hill. Everywhere she went, she was a dynamic instigator, a loyal friend, and a beautiful person. Wilma is survived by daughter Theresa Davis and grandsons Justin Davis and Christopher Davis; son Sam Schubert, daughter-in-law Dr. Moon Schubert, and grandson Jae Lee; and favorite child/son Matt Schubert, daughter-in-law Joanne Schubert; granddaughters Danielle Jolly, Kristin Schubert; Amanda Schubert, and Shannon Schubert, grandson-in-law Edward Jolly, and great grandchildren Savannah Jolly and Justin Jolly.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jul. 7 to Jul. 12, 2020.
