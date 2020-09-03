1/
Wilma "Jean" Clower
1928 - 2020
Wilma "Jean" Clower, 91, Edgewater, FL, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2020. Jean was born in Adamsville, TN to Dewey and Beulah Luttrell and lived in Knoxville, TN until marrying Harold Clower and moving to Richmond, IN. She worked at Belden Wire and Cable in Richmond for over 40 years before her retirement. She was known as "Jeannie" by her co-workers whom she enjoyed being around and working with so much that many became lifelong friends. After retirement she and Harold moved to Edgewater in 2001 and loved working in her yard with many beautiful flowers and plants. If she saw her neighbors needing help in their yards, she would jump right in and help. She also loved music, dancing, sewing and traveling, always taking family members and friends on trips. Jamaica was her favorite place to travel and relax and she went every year for many years. Survivors include her brother, Bill Luttrell of Edgewater; sister, Kathy Kelsey of Oak Hill, FL and several nephews and nieces. She was extremely thankful for the unconditional love from her beloved dogs, especially Sheba. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Harold C. Clower in 2001. Jean would always bring a smile or chuckle to anyone that met her and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Cremation was by Dudley Crematory, New Smyrna Beach, FL. A Celebration of Life and Memorial Gathering is tentatively planned for Wednesday, September 30, 2020 in Oak Hill, FL. For details please call 727-372-4917.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sep. 3 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Dudley Funeral Homes, Inc. & Crematory
433 North Ridgewood Avenue
Edgewater, FL 32132
(386) 428-6487
