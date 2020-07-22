Wilma "Ann" Eldridge AtkinsApril 27, 1944 - July 17, 2020An Ormond Beach resident for the past 24 years, originally from Radford, VA, Ann passed away with her daughter by her side on Friday, July 17th after a short illness.Ann possessed a strong work ethic and high standards in all she did. After a career with Federal Mogul as a QC Supervisor, she along with her daughter opened and operated Best Wishes Flowers & Gifts for 22 years before selling in 2018. She considered so many of her customers friends and loved to talk to them and hear their stories. She took pride in her work, but never realized all she had accomplished or how much she was loved.Florida was a perfect "home" for her because of her love of the sun, beach and being with her daughter. She loved their travels, cruising or flying, just going to new places. In her free time, she enjoyed watching NASCAR and any football with her son-in-law. Ann was a wonderful 'Granny Ann" to her grand fur babies and truly adored spoiling them. A glass of wine and any seafood made her happy.While Ann faced a lot of adversity in her life, she was a quiet soul with tremendous strength and a generous heart.She was preceded in death by her sister Helen C. Smith.Left to cherish her memory is her daughter Terrie Lynn Atkins Grayson, son-in-law, Garin L. Grayson and grand fur baby Bailey of Ormond Beach, FL, her sister Linda "Susie" Hall, Edgewater, FL, her nieces, Maria Mathis, Copper Hill VA, and Kelly (Blake) Britt, Glen St Mary, FL, her nephews, Michael (Shani) Canales, Denton, NC and Gary W. (Ashlie) Hall, St Johns, FL, and several great nieces and nephews.Her family would like to thank, Dave Bamberger, PA-C, Dr. Jim McDonnell, Dr. Purandare and the wonderful 3rd floor Cardiac Step Down/ICU nurses and staff at Advent Daytona for their care and support.Due to the Covid-19 restrictions there will be a celebration of life at a later date. If so inclined, a remembrance can be made to the Halifax Humane Society or the Coastal Boxer Rescue, Melbourne FL in her memory.