Wilma Eldridge "Ann" Atkins
1944 - 2020
Wilma "Ann" Eldridge Atkins
April 27, 1944 - July 17, 2020
An Ormond Beach resident for the past 24 years, originally from Radford, VA, Ann passed away with her daughter by her side on Friday, July 17th after a short illness.
Ann possessed a strong work ethic and high standards in all she did. After a career with Federal Mogul as a QC Supervisor, she along with her daughter opened and operated Best Wishes Flowers & Gifts for 22 years before selling in 2018. She considered so many of her customers friends and loved to talk to them and hear their stories. She took pride in her work, but never realized all she had accomplished or how much she was loved.
Florida was a perfect "home" for her because of her love of the sun, beach and being with her daughter. She loved their travels, cruising or flying, just going to new places. In her free time, she enjoyed watching NASCAR and any football with her son-in-law. Ann was a wonderful 'Granny Ann" to her grand fur babies and truly adored spoiling them. A glass of wine and any seafood made her happy.
While Ann faced a lot of adversity in her life, she was a quiet soul with tremendous strength and a generous heart.
She was preceded in death by her sister Helen C. Smith.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter Terrie Lynn Atkins Grayson, son-in-law, Garin L. Grayson and grand fur baby Bailey of Ormond Beach, FL, her sister Linda "Susie" Hall, Edgewater, FL, her nieces, Maria Mathis, Copper Hill VA, and Kelly (Blake) Britt, Glen St Mary, FL, her nephews, Michael (Shani) Canales, Denton, NC and Gary W. (Ashlie) Hall, St Johns, FL, and several great nieces and nephews.
Her family would like to thank, Dave Bamberger, PA-C, Dr. Jim McDonnell, Dr. Purandare and the wonderful 3rd floor Cardiac Step Down/ICU nurses and staff at Advent Daytona for their care and support.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions there will be a celebration of life at a later date. If so inclined, a remembrance can be made to the Halifax Humane Society or the Coastal Boxer Rescue, Melbourne FL in her memory.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jul. 22 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations
1185 W Granada Blvd Unit 11
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
(386) 947-7273
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
Terri, I'm so sorry for the loss of your mother. Ann was truly a wonderful lady and Mother. God Bless you and your family; my thought and prayers are with you.
Marsanna
Marsanna KinKel
Acquaintance
July 23, 2020
Terri, I didn't know your Mom, but I know the love you shared with her. God be with you during this difficult time. Sending prayers and hugs to you and Garin.
Wanda Humphrey
July 22, 2020
Such a kind and beautiful lady. Truly a joy to all that knew her. Prayers to her family. We love you and will miss you so much.
Evelyn Harrison, Debbie Bishop & Tami Booth
Friend
July 22, 2020
I would like to express my deepest sympathy to and your family.So so sorry for your loss.May God be with you and guide you through this difficult time. God chose another angel to go to his heavenly home.Praying for you and your family.Stay strong.You will always have your memories.She will live on in your heart.God's blessings upon you
Kimberly Shelor/Lytton
Friend
