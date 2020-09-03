1/1
Winona T. Allen
1931 - 2020
Winona T. Allen
Dec. 17, 1931 - Aug. 29, 2020
Graveside Services for Mrs. Winona T. Allen, 88, Daytona Beach, who passed on August 29, 2020 will be 10AM Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery with Rev. Dr. P.A. Wilkerson pastor, St. James Baptist Church Bunnell, officiating. UNDER CDC GUIDANCE – REQUIRES MASK AND SOCIALLY DISTANCING. Calling hours will be from 5PM until 7PM today (Fri, Sept. 4) at RJ Gainous Funeral Home, Inc. On December 17, 1931, the life of Winona T. Allen affectionately known as "Terry" began in Daytona Beach. Terry was the daughter of the late Landis "Pop" Adams and Beulah Lawrence Adams and she was married to the late Oakie Allen. She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church, a 1949 graduate of the former Campbell Street High School and she attended Florida A&M University. She was a former pre-school teacher at Southside Preschool. It would be wrong to say she lost her battle with illness, because she never stopped fighting. For her valiant fight, she has been awarded God's favor and a place in heaven forever. She leaves to cherish her memory, three sons: Karl Landis McCoy (Sharlotte), Orlando, Willie Carl McCoy Jr (Lynda), Daytona Beach, and Oakie Raynard Allen, (Anika), Winter Garden; 9 grandchildren: 9 great- grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family members.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
R J GAINOUS FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - Daytona Beach
SEP
5
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
R J GAINOUS FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - Daytona Beach
804 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
386-253-7686
