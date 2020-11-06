1/1
Woodrow Brantley
1937 - 2020
Woodrow Brantley, 83 passed away at Parkside Heath and Rehabilitation Center in DeLand, He was born in Summertown, Georgia on March 1, 1937 and served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. Woody was a carpenter. He loved to fish and deer hunt and was a member of the Central Florida Fox Hunters Association. Woody was preceded in death by his daughter Holly Brantley Rainville. He is survived by his wife Carol; son Anthony (Angela) Brantley of Winter Springs; daughter Lana (Lloyd) Petro of DeLand and grandchildren Lance (Bre) Petro, Ian Brantley and Henry Kokenzie. A Gathering of Friends will be held on Monday, November 9th from 4-6pm at Allen-Summerhill Memorial Chapel in DeLand. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.





Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-4663
