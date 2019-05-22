|
Woody Meyer
01/22/1945 - 05/19/2019
Woody Meyer, age 74, of Orange City, FL, formerly of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, went to be with his Lord in Heaven on 05/19/2019. He was born 01/22/1945 in Cincinnati, OH to Woodrow and Mabel Meyer. He is survived by Elsie Meyer, his loving spouse of 49 years, and his two sons, Woody D. Meyer Jr. (wife Kelli) and Jeffrey D. Meyer (wife Marci). He loved his six grandchildren: Nathan, Andrew, Joshua, Alison, Emily, and Ella. A celebration of life service will be held at Deltona Alliance Church on Saturday 05/25/2019 at 6pm. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the or Journey's End Animal Sanctuary.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 22 to May 23, 2019