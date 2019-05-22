Home

POWERED BY

Services
Deltona Memorial Funeral Home
1295 Saxon Blvd
Orange City, FL 32763
(386) 775-4260
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 25, 2019
6:00 PM
Deltona Alliance Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Woody Meyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Woody Meyer


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Woody Meyer Obituary
Woody Meyer
01/22/1945 - 05/19/2019
Woody Meyer, age 74, of Orange City, FL, formerly of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, went to be with his Lord in Heaven on 05/19/2019. He was born 01/22/1945 in Cincinnati, OH to Woodrow and Mabel Meyer. He is survived by Elsie Meyer, his loving spouse of 49 years, and his two sons, Woody D. Meyer Jr. (wife Kelli) and Jeffrey D. Meyer (wife Marci). He loved his six grandchildren: Nathan, Andrew, Joshua, Alison, Emily, and Ella. A celebration of life service will be held at Deltona Alliance Church on Saturday 05/25/2019 at 6pm. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the or Journey's End Animal Sanctuary.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 22 to May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now