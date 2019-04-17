Home

J. E. Cusack Mortuary
727 South Stone Street
Deland, FL 32720
386-734-3831
Yancey Demarth "Yant" Axon

Yancey Demarth "Yant" Axon Obituary
Yancey Demarth Axon "Yant"
04/10/2019
Yancey Demarth Axon "Yant" of Daytona Beach, Fl., passed away on April 10, 2019 at the age of 43. He attended Mainland High School, and continued his education receiving a certification in Carpentry. Yancey was an entrepreneur and owner of Clean Polish Car Wash. In his spare time, he loved to cook, fish, play the lottery, and travel. Yancey will be forever remembered by his parents Willie and Virginia Axon; to cherish his memory, the love of his life for over 20 years, Tracey Mayhew, and from their love had two children, Yancey (YJ), and Deyon Axon; his brothers and sisters, Derrick, Bernard, Desmond, Corey (Kesha), Jason, Crystal and Courtney (Chris). Yancey will also be remembered by his many Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, and extended family and dear friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 19th from 5-7PM at J. E. Cusack Mortuary, 727 S. Stone Street, DeLand, FL. Services celebrating Yancey's life will be held at First Baptist Church of DeLeon Springs, 4995 Central Ave., DeLeon Springs, FL, at 3:00 PM on Saturday, April 20th.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019
