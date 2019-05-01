|
|
Yolande Montavon
02/02/1950 - 04/26/2019
Yolande Marie Montavon (Saubert), passed away peacefully into God's hands on April 26, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Yolande was born on February 2, 1950 in Cape Town, South Africa and raised by her dear grandmother, Ida. At the age of 38, Yolande decided to move to Florida with her small family with hopes of starting a better life in America. With just a few suitcases, alone in a new country with three young children, Yolande settled into Daytona Beach. She began working as a waitress, walking up and down the beach selling time shares, and any other odd job she could find to support her family, in addition to working hard to achieve her citizenship and nursing degree. She later graduated top of her class. Yolande absolutely loved the beach and insisted the sun and saltwater could cure any ailment. In addition to her adored grandchildren, books and history were her great loves. Jeopardy was no match for her. Yolande was truly one of a kind with her bubbly, easy breezy, yet passionate, tenacious personality. She was so unapologetically herself and a vivacious spirit - a light too bright for this world. Yolande is preceded in death by her best friend and son: David Montavon. She leaves behind her eldest son, Dominic Montavon, daughter: Rebecca Montavon, son-in-law: Brandon Lockhart, and her beloved grandchildren: Stella, Savvy, and Evan. "We little knew that morning that God would call your name. In life we loved you dearly, in death we do the same. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone, for part of us went with you, the day God called you home. You left us beautiful memories, your love is still our guide, and though we cannot see you, you are always by our side. Our family chain is broken and nothing seems the same, but as God calls us one by one, the chain will link again." Love you mama. Arrangements are under the care of Baldwin Brothers A Funeral & Cremation Society.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 1 to May 5, 2019