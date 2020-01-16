|
|
Yvonne Diane Braddock Bennett
Oct. 25, 1937 - Jan. 15, 2020
Bennett, Yvonne Diane Braddock, a devoted follower of Christ, left this earth to be with her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, Jan. 15th, 2020, in Orange City, Florida. Yvonne was born Oct. 25th, 1937, in Miami, Florida, and was 82 years of age at the time of her passing. She was born and raised in Miami and moved to Orange City with her family in 1971. As she approached the end of her life, she enjoyed visits from her family, who would bring her favorite meals and chocolate treats. During her time at Majestic Oaks, the staff that doted on her and made her feel at home affectionately referred to her as "Yon-Yon." The final week before her passing, she was surrounded by these surviving loved ones as they gathered around her and delivered just a small fraction of the eternal love Yvonne has waiting for her on the other side. Her loving devoted youngest sister, Verna Braddock Campbell, faithfully spent time with her elder sister, encouraging her and helping her as she declined due to her personal struggles. Verna and her husband Bert Campbell live in Orange City. Also, by Yvonne's side during this painful and difficult transition was her loving family. Her eldest son, Jack L. Bennett II and his wife Jody G. Bennett of Deltona; her daughter Renee D. Bennett and Dennis C. Tubbergen of Grant, MI.; her grandchildren, Daniel L. Bennett of DeLand, Allura L. Bennett of DeBary, Julia R. Osterhouse of Allendale, MI., and Heather R. Osterhouse of DeLand. Yvonne was preceded in death by her parents, William Vernon Braddock and Nellie Mae Braddock of Orange City, whom she loved and adored with all of her heart. She joined her eldest sister, Patricia (Patty) D. Knowles and her husband Richard H. Knowles of Evington, VA. Yvonne followed her sister merely a year and a half after Patty. They were affectionately referred to as Siamese twins, as they were not only 15 months apart in age, but they were also close in spirit. The funeral will be held at Baldauff Family Funeral Home and Crematory at 1233 Saxon Blvd. Orange City, 32763 on Saturday, Jan. 18th, 2020. Flowers can be sent to the same address. The viewing is between 10am and 11am, and the service will begin at 11am. She will be buried at Hollywood Cemetery. Yvonne was also survived by her daughter Kelly Yates and her husband Randy, their children, Sarah Stafford and Rebecca Caruthers. Yvonne also had 4 great-grandchildren, 4 nieces, and one nephew. Special thanks to Jody G. Bennett, Yvonne's daughter-in-life, who was instrumental in orchestrating the management of her personal living and comfort in Yvonne's last years. We will be eternally grateful to her neverending efforts; she was a true daughter to Yvonne and provided peace at her passing.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020