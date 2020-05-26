Zebadiah Massey Swinehart

May 29, 1997 - April 11, 2020

Zebadiah Massey Swinehart,22, of Daytona Beach, Florida, left to be with the Lord on Sat., April 11, 2020. Zebadiah was born May 29th, 1997 at Three Rivers Health in Three Rivers Michigan, however spending most of his childhood in Daytona Beach. As a child he attended Tae kwon do classes under Master Lymn. Accomplishing, and being honored his black belt. He attended Mainland High School where he played saxophone in the school band. Zeb began his career in the entertainment industry. In learning the different facets of the industry Zebadiah fell in love with the rigging aspect of the industry. Harnessed up, he headed for the top. The meaning of Zebadiah's name is "Gift from God" and that he truly is. Zebbie is survived by his mother, Lillian A. Voros, his father, Brian Swinehart, his stepfather, Juan Santiago, grandparents, David and Lydia Voros , Aunt Marilyn Ross and siblings Ryan Swinehart, Makala Swinehart, Alexandria Santiago and Skyler Santiago. A bright light in this world the memory of him will never fade. Zebadiah will be missed by all who was blessed to have him in their lives. A Celebration of Life will take place on his birthday May 29,2020. Please contact the family for more information.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store