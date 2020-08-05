Zenith AveryFebruary 3, 1953 - July 22, 2020Zenith Avery of Daytona Beach, Fl., passed away on July 22, 2020. She was born February 3,1953 to Jiles E and Georgia Mae Avery in Daytona Beach, Fl. She graduated from Mainland Sr. High Class of 1971. And attended Bethune-Cookman College. Zenith worked in production and security to provide for her children. She loved spending time with her family and most of all her grandchildren. Zenith is survived by her (3) children: Corwin (Deidre): Tamara Avery and Carlana Avery, D.B. Fl.; (4) brothers; Richard E Rogers, Joseph (Cheryl) Avery, Lendell Avery and Larry Mansfield; D.B. Fl.; (2) sisters: Farris (Michael) Robinson and Valery Avery, D.B. Fl.; (7) grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends. Family will receive friends from 5-7PM Fri. Aug. 7 at the Funeral Home. Arrangements entrusted to Pinello Funeral Home Daytona Beach, 386-252-7777.