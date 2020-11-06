Aaron AddisonOzark - Aaron Thomas Addison, of Ozark, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Springfield. He was 76.Aaron was born on April 14, 1944 in Beech Creek, KY; the son of Aaron Elmo and Novella (De Coursey) Addison. In 1966 he married Phyllis Brown in Tell City, IN. Together they shared 54 years of marriage, reesiding most of their lives in Evansville, IN.He is survived by his wife, Phyllis; one daughter, Melissa (Hugh) Gibson of Ozark; one granddaughter, Savannah Gibson; one sister, Brenda Williams of Elkton, KY; and numerous nieces & nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Norma Flint.Aaron worked nearly four decades as a service manager at automotive dealerships around Evansville, IN as well as Automotive Wholesalers, Inc. After retiring, he and his wife moved to Ozark, where they have resided for nearly four years. Aaron was a volunteer at the Hammonds Heart Institute at Mercy Hospital and loved to spend his pastime fishing, especially for crappie.Per Aaron's wishes, Cremation rites have been accorded and no public services will be held.