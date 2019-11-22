Services
J.D.Lee & Sons Funeral Home - Rogersville, Missouri - Rogersville
7405 E Ferrell Ln
Rogersville, MO 65742
417-753-4300
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Adonna Nadine Morgan


1935 - 2019
Adonna Nadine Morgan Obituary
Adonna Nadine Morgan

Fordland - Adonna Nadine Morgan, 84 of Fordland, MO, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019 in Frisco, Texas.

She was born August 19, 1935, in the Springfield, Missouri area, the daughter of the late Don and Mary Ray. She was united in marriage on December 19, 1965 in Bellflower, California to Glen Alfred Morgan. Glen preceded her in death in 2013. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Kaye Hardy Bradley.

Adonna was an accountant, and a business owner, in Southern California for many years. She enjoyed education, sewing, computers and traveling. But most of all, she enjoyed being with her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Adonna is survived by her brother, Larry Ray; her daughter Glenda Miner, and her husband Steve, their three children Stephanie, Jayse and Emmalee; by her son, Timothy Morgan and his wife Jheri, and his children Tristan, Kathleen, and Andrew; by her daughter Sharon Newton and her husband David and their children Daniel Newton and April Martinez; by her daughter Jan Baker and her children John, Jessica and Janae; by her grandson Jonathan Hardy and his wife Lauren; by 17 great grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.

A visitation will be held from 12 - 1:00 pm on Monday, November 25, 2019 at J.D. Lee Sons Funeral Home located at 7405 E. Ferrell Ln. Rogersville, MO 65742, with a memorial service following at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at Springhill Cemetery located at 5069-5217 State Highway U, Rogersville, MO 65742.

Online condolences may be made at www.jdleeandsons.com
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
