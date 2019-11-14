Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Visitation
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Funeral service
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Missouri Veterans Cemetery
Adrian Lee Carver

Adrian Lee Carver Obituary
Adrian Lee Carver

Springfield, MO. - Adrian Lee Carver 80, Springfield, MO. passed away in his home, Wednesday, November 13, 2019, after a long illness. He was a U.S. Marine Corp veteran and retired from the Lily Tulip Company. He is survived by his wife Phyllis, his three daughters and their families.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, November 18, 2019, at Greenlawn Funeral Home North, with visitation one hour before services, from Noon to 1:00 p.m. Burial will be at 11:00 a.m.Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Missouri Veterans Cemetery.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019
