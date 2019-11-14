|
|
Adrian Lee Carver
Springfield, MO. - Adrian Lee Carver 80, Springfield, MO. passed away in his home, Wednesday, November 13, 2019, after a long illness. He was a U.S. Marine Corp veteran and retired from the Lily Tulip Company. He is survived by his wife Phyllis, his three daughters and their families.
Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, November 18, 2019, at Greenlawn Funeral Home North, with visitation one hour before services, from Noon to 1:00 p.m. Burial will be at 11:00 a.m.Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Missouri Veterans Cemetery.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019