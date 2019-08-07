|
Agatha Lee "Gay" Cantrell
Springfield - Agatha L. Cantrell, 98, of Springfield, MO., passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 at home. Gay was born August 9, 1920 in Ash Grove, MO. She is survived by her husband of 79 years, Kenneth Cantrell, a son Randy (Linda), five grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren and a large extended family. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 9th at Greenlawn Funeral Home East. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with burial at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. For the complete obituary or to make online condolences please go to www.greenlawnfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News-Leader from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019