Agnes Lucy
Springfield - Agnes Lucy Cole, 88 of Springfield, MO, went home to be with her Lord peacefully on April 24, 2019. She was born May 30, 1931 to Earl and Lea (Sneed) Vaughn.
She married Glen Cole in 1949 and this union was blessed with two children, Roger and Michael. Agnes loved to go to garage sales, loved playing with her grandchildren and loved family get togethers.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and a daughter-in-law; Pamela, two sisters; Dorothy and Elda, and one brother Edward.
Left to mourn her passing is her loving husband of 70 years; Glen, her two sons Roger Cole and wife Suzan and Michael Cole, two sisters; Pauline and Peggy and three brothers; Roy, Ray and Junior, 4 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and another on the way as well as a host of nieces, nephews and countless friends.
A Visitation is scheduled for Monday May 6th from 10 - 11 am at Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at White Chapel (5234 State Hwy EE, Division). A Service of Remembrance will follow at 11am with burial at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. A Family Dinner to follow at the Willard Community Center. Online condolences can be made at www.klingnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on May 5, 2019