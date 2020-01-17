Services
Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home
500 E. Walnut Street
Springfield, MO 65806
417-862-4433
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Agnes Cathedral
533 S. Jefferson
Springfield, MO
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Cathedral
533 S. Jefferson
Springfield, MO
Burial
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Missouri Veterans Cemetery
Springfield, MO
Agnes McLean Obituary
Agnes McLean

Springfield - Agnes Marie McLean passed on January 17, 2020 just 11 days short of her 103rd birthday. She was known for her spunk, wit and happy disposition by all who knew her. She was married to her husband Wallace for 70 years before his passing.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 am, Thursday, January 23, 2020 at St. Agnes Cathedral, 533 S. Jefferson in Springfield, with Father Lewis Hejna officiating. A Visitation will be held from 9-10 am prior to the service at the church.

Burial will be at 10 am, Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, MO.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .

A more extensive obituary will be posted to the funeral home's website, if you would like to read more about Agnes's life.

Permanent online condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.hhlohmeyer.com.
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
