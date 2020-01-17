|
|
Agnes McLean
Springfield - Agnes Marie McLean passed on January 17, 2020 just 11 days short of her 103rd birthday. She was known for her spunk, wit and happy disposition by all who knew her. She was married to her husband Wallace for 70 years before his passing.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 am, Thursday, January 23, 2020 at St. Agnes Cathedral, 533 S. Jefferson in Springfield, with Father Lewis Hejna officiating. A Visitation will be held from 9-10 am prior to the service at the church.
Burial will be at 10 am, Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, MO.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .
A more extensive obituary will be posted to the funeral home's website, if you would like to read more about Agnes's life.
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020