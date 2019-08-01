|
Aileen May Dohm
Springfield - Aileen May Dohm of Springfield, MO passed from this life to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the age of 93. Loving pastor's wife of the late Rev. Robert M. Dohm; beloved daughter of the late John and Ruth Sterchi; devoted mother of Jan (Dean) Rund, Paul (Amy) Dohm, Becky (Dave) Prigel and Judi (Doug) Privitt; cherished grandmother of Derek (Summer) Rund, Kristin (Wian) Fourie, Angela (Pete) Kleinsasser, Andrew (Abbey) Dohm, Michael (Julie) Dohm, Jonathan Dohm, Kayla Dohm, Ryan (Rikki) Blumenstock, Lauren (Steven) Gum, Andrew Prigel, Joshua Privitt and Andrew Privitt; treasured great-grandmother of Aliya Fourie; Camryn, Deacon, and Emersyn Kleinsasser; Jasha and Bentley Dohm; Abbey and Ryder Adams; Amelia and Alivia Gum and great-granddaughter due in Sept 2019; great-great grandmother of Ada Parker.
Aileen graduated from Olney High School in 1943 and then attended Millikin College's Secretarial School in Decatur, IL. In the fall of 1944, she joined the Cadet Nurse Corps and received her nurse's training at Washington University in St. Louis, MO. She then worked at Barnes Hospital in December 1947. In the fall of 1948, Aileen attended Elmhurst College where she received her Bachelor of Science Degree in 1950 and also met her beloved husband, Robert M. Dohm. They were married in Olney, IL on August 26, 1950 and moved to St. Louis so Robert could attend Eden Seminary. She worked at Deaconess Hospital and Barnes Hospital until Robert completed his seminary work. Aileen was a dedicated pastor's wife in Browns, IL, Mt. Vernon, IN, Kahoka, MO and Springfield, MO while rearing four children. While in Springfield, MO, she resumed her nursing career at Taylor Health Clinic on the SMS campus to help with the children's college expenses. Robert and Aileen moved to St. Charles, MO in 1982 for ministry work at the United Church of Christ Emmaus Homes. She worked at Respite Care Home until retirement in 1993. After Robert's death in 2014, Aileen moved back to Springfield, MO.
Aileen Dohm was an intelligent and dedicated servant of the Lord. She never wanted to bring any attention to herself but always gave the glory to God, her Heavenly Father. Her final act of kindness was to donate her body to medical science at Washington University. Her worldly form is gone, but her spirit will live on for eternity!
Visitation will be Friday, August 2nd from 6:30pm to 8:00pm at St. John's Chapel UCC, 4344 S. Fremont, Springfield, MO. The Celebration of Aileen's Life will be Saturday, August 3rd at 10:30am, also at St. John's Chapel UCC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. John's Chapel UCC Music Fund, 4344 S. Fremont, Springfield, MO 65804.
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 1, 2019