Services
Day Funeral Home
1075 State HWY CC
Marshfield, MO 65706
(417) 859-6330
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Hale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Carl Hale

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alan Carl Hale Obituary
Alan Carl Hale

Marshfield - Alan Carl Hale, 75, Marshfield, Missouri was born August 1, 1944 to Carl and Merle (Robertson) Hale in Springfield, Missouri and departed this life October 15, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Brenda Fitch.

Alan is survived by his loving wife, Sharon; two daughters, Suzanne Gentry and husband, Stan, of St. Louis, Missouri and Kelley Brady of Stilwell, Kansas; five grandchildren, Kyle Brady, Haley Brady, Ryan Brady, Colin Gentry, and Adam Gentry; Aunt Margie Bonner, Springfield, Missouri and brother in law, Lloyd Hensley and wife Joyce of Morrisville, Missouri; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

Alan loved baseball and started playing at a young age and enjoyed the sport into adulthood. He married Sharon Hensley on July 16, 1963. Alan worked for Hiland Dairy as a Retail Milk Delivery Man until he and Sharon moved to the farm in 1976. He then began his career as a farmer. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren and Cardinals baseball.

Memorial services for Alan Carl Hale will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. Visitation will be held 2:00 p.m. until service time October 20th in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mt. Pisgah Cemetery in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www dayfh com.
Published in the News-Leader from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now