Alan Edward Lawhorn
Alan Edward Lawhorn

Springfield - Alan Edward Lawhorn, known to his friends and family as "Eddie" passed away peacefully at his home in Springfield MO on August 27, 2020. Ed was born in San Francisco CA on November 28, 1943 to his parents, Roger and Bertha Lawhorn.

On June 24, 2007, he and his wife Boni were married, although they shared 25 years together. He is survived by his wife, Boni Lawhorn, her son Jamie Cacace, and his daughter Lacy Lawhorn, and her two children, as well as his nieces and nephews; Gail, Susie, Tina, Leon Jr., Gerald and Jake, and several great nieces and nephews.

Ed was predeceased by his parents, his brothers Roger (Roberta), Leon and John(Clara), and his sister Margaret (Geno).

Ed worked for 35 years as an elevator technician in San Francisco. Later he and his wife Boni settled in Springfield, Mo, after living for five years in Mazatlan, Mexico. He was known to be a very altruistic man, generous and compassionate to those he knew and loved. He was also a natural comedian, creating laughter in the lives of his loved ones.

In lieu of flowers, please share donations to the charitable organizations of your choice.




Published in News-Leader from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
