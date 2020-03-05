|
Alan Wilcox
Springfield - Frank Alan Wilcox, age 63 of Springfield MO passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Mercy Hospital after a brave battle with cancer, with his beloved family by his side. He was born August 6, 1956 in Kansas City, MO to Frank Ernest and Elizabeth "Betsy" Wilcox. Alan joined the Boy Scouts early in his childhood and was inducted into the special honor society of the Order of the Arrow. He also achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, an honor only few achieve. He continued his involvement in the Scouting organization into adulthood as a board member and financial supporter. Alan always enjoyed boating with his family while growing up and as a young adult, he discovered his love of sailing and was a member of the sailing club at Glendale High School and later at SMSU. This love of boating and sailing continued later in life spending many weekends at the lake with his children, grandchildren and wife. He passed this love of boating on to his children. Alan was President of Midwest Fibre Sales Corporation, a business his father started 61 years ago. He was well respected in the recycling industry and on many occasions helped fellow entrepreneurs with advice and financial support to assist them in building or expanding their own businesses. After he succeeded his father as the chief executive officer he helped to define the company as much as the company defined him. His name became synonymous with the name of Midwest Fibre Sales. As a surprise for his daughter, Carissa, Alan learned to ballroom dance so he could waltz with her at the Twin Oaks Country Club Rose Ball. He developed a passion for ballroom dancing. Through this passion he met the love of his life, Peggy. They were later married and enjoyed a partnership of dancing, traveling and sharing life. Alan will be best remembered by his siblings, wife and children as being loyal, kind and supportive with a unique sense of humor. He will be truly missed by all the lives he touched. Alan was preceded in death by his father, Frank Ernest Wilcox and his sister, Sharon "Leigh" Wilcox.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy Wilcox; son, Byron Wilcox; daughter, Carissa Wilcox; his mother, Betsy Wilcox; sisters Maggie Wilcox, Trish Varner (Dickson), Susan Wilcox (Rick Reynolds), and brother Adam Wilcox (Beth); granddaughters Kylie, MacKenzie and Tiffany Hargis; an aunt, Betty Wilcox Croft (Howard); and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM, Saturday, March 7, 2020 in Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow at 2:30 PM in the funeral home. Interment at Maple Park Cemetery to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Boy Scouts of America Ozark Trails Council or Good Samaritan Boys Ranch.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020