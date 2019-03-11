Albert Joseph Caenepeel



Springfield - Albert Joseph Caenepeel, 79 years of age, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019, in Springfield, MO, with his family by his side. He was born to Maurice and Margaret (DeSmet) Caenepeel on August 9, 1939, in Kansas City, MO. Albert attended Glennon High School in Kansas City, MO.



Albert was united in marriage to Mary Lou Etta (McQueen) on August 14, 1965. To this union, five children were born: Kim, Beth, Doug, Mary Renee, and Scott.



He was a devout Catholic with very strong faith. Albert was a well-loved volunteer at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton and was part of the Men's Club there. He was an avid fan of Royals Baseball and Chiefs Football. Albert was a lover of whiskey and a good-time. Before retiring, Albert was an operations manager with Commerce Bank. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.



Albert is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Lou; children: Kim (James) Blevins, Beth (Jimmy) Cantrell, Doug (Michelle) Caenepeel, Mary Renee (Mikey) Koch, and Scott (Miranda) Caenepeel; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; five outlaws and three sisters; many loved nieces, nephews and cousins; and too many friends to mention. He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother: Charlie; and his sister: Anna.



Visitation and Rosary Service will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Springfield, MO. A Funeral Mass will be on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at 10:00 AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Springfield, MO. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery, Springfield, MO, at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Albert's memory may be made to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 2200 W. Republic Road, Springfield, MO 65807.



Care and arrangements are under the direction of Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd. - DeGraffenreid-Wood-Crematory, Springfield, MO.