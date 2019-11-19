|
Albert Myrl Brown
Springfield - Albert Myrl Brown, age 84 of Springfield, passed away Monday, November18, 2019. He was born July 2, 1935 in Sparta, the son of Max and Orene (Youngblood) Brown.
On February 14, 1974 he was united in marriage to Linda Van Matre. Before marriage, Mr. Brown served his country in the U.S. Army. He then worked at Associated Wholesale Grocers for 28 years. He took great pride in his work, getting projects done early, with care and precision. He loved spending time with his grandkids and family as well as visiting with friends. He was very proud of the family farm in Sparta, which became a Missouri Century Farm in 2019. He also enjoyed showing his antique car at area shows with his wife Linda.
Survivors include: his wife Linda; his son, Curtis Brown and wife Ruth; and grandchildren, Olivia, Max and Mallory Brown.
Mr. Brown was preceded in death by his parents.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 10 A.M. Friday, November 22, 2019 at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, under direction of Adams Funeral Home, Ozark.
Memorial contributions may be made to (.)
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019