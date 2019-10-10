|
|
Albert Myron Davis
Springfield, Missouri - Captain Albert Myron Davis, 86, departed this life on Oct 7, 2019 at his home in Springfield, MO. He was born Aug 6, 1933 in Boardman, OH to Myron & Violet (Thornquest) Davis.
Al graduated from Boardman High where he had been a member of the HiY Honor Roll and Rifle Team all 4 years. He won the NRA Sharpshooter Championship his senior year. He attended college 2 years then enlisted in the US Air Force. While in pilot training he was selected Aviation Cadet of the Month & graduated at the top of his class. During the Korean War he was an Instructor Pilot for the T-33, B25, and T-29 bombers and during the Vietnam was a Senior Navigator (Pilot) for the KC 97 Aerial Refueling plane. During his 17 years in the US Air Force and II Nat'l Guard he was commissioned Captain status. He was contacted by North Central Airlines (now Delta) and asked to fly for them which he did for 22 years. During those years he was honored to receive "Crew of the Year" Award in 1967.
In Feb 1950 Al married Marcia Munn of Seville, OH. They had 3 children, Gregory, Mark and Marcia Anne. Gregory passed away at the age 9. After retiring they moved to the Harrison, Arkansas area and warmer weather where AL volunteered many hours of community services….AARP tax preparations, teaching Adult Literacy classes, working in the community Food Pantry and etc. After 51 years of marriage Marcia passed away in 2009. After suffering a severe stroke in 2015 Al married his care giver and best friend, Betty Shuller of Springfield, MO. in May, 2016.
Al was a gentle, quiet, caring Christian with a high regard for honesty and strong moral values and character. He served as a Trustee in the United Methodist Church. Al had a life long passion for the automobile and motorcycle. He drove and rode them and bought and sold them for fun and profit. Al was a proud American and lifelong member of the NRA. He was part of the greatest generation this nation has ever produced.
In addition to his parents, son (Gregory) and wife (Marcia) he was preceded in death by his brother, Bob Davis, a granddaughter, Erica Ellen Davis and bro-in-law Ray Perkins.
He is survived by his wife, Betty, his son Mark (Kim) Davis, daughter Marcia Anne (Greg) Wolf, grandchildren, Cameron and Meghan Wolf and Rhiannon Davis, step grandchildren, Lindsay and Deric (April) Wolf, 2 sisters, Marylee Perkins and Marjorie (Bob) DeHoff, sister-in-law Wanda Davis, and nieces, nephews and a host of friends and extended family.
The family wishes to especially thank Pamela & Lori of Phoenix Hospice for the wonderful loving care they gave Al.
Graveside services will be held at Missouri Veterans Cemetery (5201 S. Southwood Rd Springfield, MO) on Tuesday, Oct 15, 2019 at 11 AM. Following the burial, at 12 noon there will be a celebration of Al's life at Residence Inn (1303 East Kingsley St, Springfield, MO).
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to: Honor Flight of the Ozarks (P.O. Box 3964 Springfield, MO 65808 (noted in memory of Al Davis) http://www.honorflightoftheozarks.org or the Veterans project of your choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.klingnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019