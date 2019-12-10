Services
Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
2001 W. Walnut Lawn St
Springfield, MO 65807
417-886-6127
Service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Seminole Baptist Church
Springfield, MO
Albert Vernon Koehn


1942 - 2019
Albert Vernon Koehn Obituary
Albert Vernon Koehn

Springfield - Albert Vernon Koehn, 77, passed away in his Springfield, MO home on December 7, 2019.

Al was born January 10, 1942 in Dodge City, KS. He loved the Lord & regularly attended the Seminole Baptist Church where he was a member and Stephen Minister. He attended Greensburg High School. Al was a retired salesman who enjoyed public speaking & was active in a local chapter of Toastmasters International. He lived in many states and enjoyed traveling. He loved to sing and play his guitar and was learning other instruments too. He proudly served in the Army National Guard at the Pratt, KS unit.

He was an avid learner and enjoyed frequent walks in nature. He enjoyed spending time with his family and playing dominoes with his friends.

Al is survived by his three daughters & their spouses. Angie & Terry Phillips, Salina, KS; Andrea & Mike Pflughoft, Edmond, OK; Amy & Todd Phillips, Wichita, KS and sister Helen & Paul Normandin, Hutchinson, Ks; nephews; five grandchildren; five great grandchildren & many cousins.

Al is preceded in death by his parents, Albert & Susie Koehn and siblings Velma and Lavern.

Service will be at Seminole Baptist Church, Springfield, MO on December 12th at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Seminole Baptist Church.

Care and arrangements are under the direction of Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd. - DeGraffenreid-Wood-Crematory, Springfield, MO.
Published in the News-Leader from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
