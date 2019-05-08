|
|
Alfred E. "Pete" Wilson
Springfield - Alfred "Pete" Wilson, age 89, of Springfield, MO passed away May 3, 2019. He was born November 29, 1929 in Stratford, OK to Bennie Frith and Opal Wilson.
Pete is survived by his loving wife Marie of 64 years, son Mitch Wilson wife Debbie, daughter Phyllis Palmer husband Wade, daughter Janice Tyndall husband Michael, grandchildren, Jennifer Buchanan, Melissa Stieff, Chase Baker, Mackenzie and Mikayla Palmer, Calder and Grant Tyndall, along with 5, soon to be 6 great grandchildren.
Pete retired from the U.S. Medical Center for Federal Prisoners and Coldwell Banker Realtors.
Visitation will be Friday, May 10, 2019 at 1:30 followed by the Funeral at 2:30 at Greenlawn Funeral Homes-East at 3540 E. Seminole, Springfield, MO 65809.
For full obituary go to: greenlawnfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News-Leader on May 8, 2019