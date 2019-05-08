Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home East - Springfield
3540 E. Seminole
Springfield, MO 65809
417-887-6565
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Home East - Springfield
3540 E. Seminole
Springfield, MO 65809
View Map
Funeral
Friday, May 10, 2019
2:30 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Home East - Springfield
3540 E. Seminole
Springfield, MO 65809
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred E. "Pete" Wilson


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alfred E. "Pete" Wilson Obituary
Alfred E. "Pete" Wilson

Springfield - Alfred "Pete" Wilson, age 89, of Springfield, MO passed away May 3, 2019. He was born November 29, 1929 in Stratford, OK to Bennie Frith and Opal Wilson.

Pete is survived by his loving wife Marie of 64 years, son Mitch Wilson wife Debbie, daughter Phyllis Palmer husband Wade, daughter Janice Tyndall husband Michael, grandchildren, Jennifer Buchanan, Melissa Stieff, Chase Baker, Mackenzie and Mikayla Palmer, Calder and Grant Tyndall, along with 5, soon to be 6 great grandchildren.

Pete retired from the U.S. Medical Center for Federal Prisoners and Coldwell Banker Realtors.

Visitation will be Friday, May 10, 2019 at 1:30 followed by the Funeral at 2:30 at Greenlawn Funeral Homes-East at 3540 E. Seminole, Springfield, MO 65809.

For full obituary go to: greenlawnfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News-Leader on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now