Alfred George Henry, 81 years old, died on August 30, 2020.



Alfred was born in Jessup, Pennsylvania to George and Olive (Quackenbush) Henry. Alfred grew up on a farm in the Mohawk Valley in New York and later moved to the Adirondack Mountain area. From 1960-1962 Alfred served in the United States Army. In the late 60's while on a road trip to California, his car broke down in Springfield Missouri there he stayed.



In August of 1979, he married Iona Lee Craig (McCoy). Alfred worked hard all his life. He loved driving a truck and retired form Hudson Food. When not working he spent most of his time fishing, hunting, and enjoying the outdoors with his family at Stockton lake. He and Onie spent many hours spoiling his grandkids, Jeremy, Jennifer, Dave, Justin, Ronald Jr., Ricky, Ashley, Kenneth III and Jeffery at the lake house. He also enjoyed watching old westerns on TV when there was not a Saint Louis Cardinals game playing.



His wife Iona (McCoy-Craig) Henry preceded Alfred in death. As well as his parents George and Olive (QuackenBush) Henry, 2 stepdaughters Donna Craig, Patricia (Craig) Green, a brother Rodric Henry and sister Mary Jane Christman. Alfred is Survived by four stepchildren Marlene Davenport and husband David, Connie Braden and Husband Ronald, Marsha Craig, and Kenneth Craig Jr, and Joe Green son-in-law. Sisters Beatrice Brake and husband Dan, Suzanne Winter and husband Franz, Cynthia Johnston and husband Tom, Brothers George Henry, Kenneth Henry and wife Letha, and many great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that will miss him dearly.



Alfred will be laid to rest on Friday September 4th at Robberson Prairie Cemetery. Visitation at Klinger-Cope at Rivermonte on Thursday, 6-8 pm, with chapel services on Friday at 10 am.









