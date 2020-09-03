1/
Alfred George Henry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alfred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alfred George Henry

Alfred George Henry, 81 years old, died on August 30, 2020.

Alfred was born in Jessup, Pennsylvania to George and Olive (Quackenbush) Henry. Alfred grew up on a farm in the Mohawk Valley in New York and later moved to the Adirondack Mountain area. From 1960-1962 Alfred served in the United States Army. In the late 60's while on a road trip to California, his car broke down in Springfield Missouri there he stayed.

In August of 1979, he married Iona Lee Craig (McCoy). Alfred worked hard all his life. He loved driving a truck and retired form Hudson Food. When not working he spent most of his time fishing, hunting, and enjoying the outdoors with his family at Stockton lake. He and Onie spent many hours spoiling his grandkids, Jeremy, Jennifer, Dave, Justin, Ronald Jr., Ricky, Ashley, Kenneth III and Jeffery at the lake house. He also enjoyed watching old westerns on TV when there was not a Saint Louis Cardinals game playing.

His wife Iona (McCoy-Craig) Henry preceded Alfred in death. As well as his parents George and Olive (QuackenBush) Henry, 2 stepdaughters Donna Craig, Patricia (Craig) Green, a brother Rodric Henry and sister Mary Jane Christman. Alfred is Survived by four stepchildren Marlene Davenport and husband David, Connie Braden and Husband Ronald, Marsha Craig, and Kenneth Craig Jr, and Joe Green son-in-law. Sisters Beatrice Brake and husband Dan, Suzanne Winter and husband Franz, Cynthia Johnston and husband Tom, Brothers George Henry, Kenneth Henry and wife Letha, and many great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that will miss him dearly.

Alfred will be laid to rest on Friday September 4th at Robberson Prairie Cemetery. Visitation at Klinger-Cope at Rivermonte on Thursday, 6-8 pm, with chapel services on Friday at 10 am.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte
4500 S Lone Pine Rd
Springfield, MO 65804
4178871929
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved