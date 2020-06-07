Alfred "Blaine" Lawson
1942 - 2020
Alfred 'Blaine' Lawson

Fordland - Alfred 'Blaine' Lawson, 77, of Fordland, Missouri, started his Eternal Life on June 5, 2020, at Cox South Medical Center in Springfield, Missouri.

Blaine was born in Fordland on December 20, 1942. In 1962, he married his high school sweetheart, Janice (Pogue) Lawson. Blaine was a bus driver for the Fordland R-3 School District for 44 years, fourteen of which he owned and operated all buses for the Fordland district. When he was not driving a school bus, you could find Blaine and his hay hauling boys in hay fields all over Webster County. In his spare time, Blaine enjoyed fishing, hunting, and watching ball games on the television.

Blaine was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Nellie (Slack) Lawson, and two brothers, Homer and Ivan Lawson. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Janice Lawson; their children, Sandy and husband, John Patterson, Cheryl and husband, Eddie Christian - all of Fordland, and Joyce and husband, Ozzie Greene, of Kansas City; four grandchildren, Toni and husband, Matt Owens, Jason Christian, Zachary Christian, JaDora Hood; two step-grandchildren, Addison and Isaiah Greene; two great grandchildren; brothers, Ed and Kenneth, and twin brother, Wayne Lawson; sisters, Shirley Branstetter and Carol Kincaid.

Blaine attended the Fordland Free Will Baptist Church for many years. Towards the end of his life, Blaine enjoyed putting puzzles together, and spending time with his family. The family will gather for a graveside celebration of life at a later date.






Published in News-Leader from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
