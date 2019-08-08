|
|
Alfred "Al" Moulton
Springfield - Alfred "Al" Moulton 76 was born on August 29, 1942 passed away on August 6, 2019.
He is survived and missed by his wife of 43 years, Irene L. Moulton, four daughters and a son. Vera Pauly of Omaha, NE, Susie Potter of Springfield, MO, Karen Cusson of Westfield, MA, Evelyn Cornwell of Hindsdale, MA and Charles Moulton of Billings, MO. As well as 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his father, mother, brother and a grandson.
Memorial services will be held at Greenlawn Funeral Home East on Thursday, August 8th at 6:00 pm with a service at 7:00 pm.
Burial will be on Friday at Missouri Veterans Cemetery at 10:00 am.
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 8, 2019