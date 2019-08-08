Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home East - Springfield
3540 E. Seminole
Springfield, MO 65809
417-887-6565
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Moulton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred "Al" Moulton


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alfred "Al" Moulton Obituary
Alfred "Al" Moulton

Springfield - Alfred "Al" Moulton 76 was born on August 29, 1942 passed away on August 6, 2019.

He is survived and missed by his wife of 43 years, Irene L. Moulton, four daughters and a son. Vera Pauly of Omaha, NE, Susie Potter of Springfield, MO, Karen Cusson of Westfield, MA, Evelyn Cornwell of Hindsdale, MA and Charles Moulton of Billings, MO. As well as 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his father, mother, brother and a grandson.

Memorial services will be held at Greenlawn Funeral Home East on Thursday, August 8th at 6:00 pm with a service at 7:00 pm.

Burial will be on Friday at Missouri Veterans Cemetery at 10:00 am.
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alfred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now