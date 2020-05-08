|
Alice A. Dodd
Kansas City - Alice A. Dodd, age 80, of Kansas City, MO and formerly a lifelong resident of Springfield, MO passed away Tuesday evening, May 5th, 2020 at her home, surrounded by loving family. Alice was born on July 11th, 1939 in St. Louis, MO to Ellsworth L. and Doris Mae (Hulett) Maxey. Alice was a member of the first graduation class of Parkview High School in Springfield in 1957.
Twice widowed, Alice was preceded in death by Harley Chapman and Bill Dodd as well as her parents and sister, Sally Fischer Ausburn.
She was survived by her children Rick Dodd of Springfield, Dan (Becky) Dodd of Lee's Summit, MO, Melissa Dodd of Kansas City, MO and Anne (David) Christy of Orlando, FL. Grandsons Will Dodd, Norm and Jeff Keeney. Sisters Elizabeth Ray, Edith Kadlec and Jane Maxey. And special niece, Cindy Wyrsch.
Alice was an accomplished knitter. She created prayer shawls and other beautiful items to give as gifts to individuals and churches. She did extensive volunteer work with numerous organizations. Her volunteer work also extended to the churches she attended. She was an avid fan of the Lady Bears. She went on several Caribbean Cruises, each one supposedly the last. Alice hosted several game nights, which included friends as well as family. Her favorite game was Cards Against Humanity if only to make Bill uncomfortable. Alice spent many hours and made many friends in early morning water aerobics.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the cancer charity or animal rescue of choice. Memorial services in Springfield will be held at a later date when gathering restrictions are lifted. Inurnment: Missouri State Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, MO. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stith Family Funeral Home in Polo. Online guest book at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
Published in the News-Leader from May 8 to May 9, 2020