Alice Joan Ewing
Springfield - Alice Joan Ewing, age 88, of Springfield, MO, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019. She was born in Springfield, MO, September 9, 1930, to the late Vernon Wilbert Pursley and Hazel Christine (Dickensheet) Pursley. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend to many. Joan married Arthur Winston Ewing Jr. June 19, 1960. Joan is preceded in death by her husband and her parents, her older son, Michael Ewing and two brothers, Ray and Glen Pursley. She is survived by her younger son, Jon Ewing and his wife, Coyeatte, of Springfield, two grandchildren, Erica Richardson and her husband, Chris, of Walnut Ridge, Arkansas, and Briley Ewing of Springfield, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family would like to thank Oats Transit and The Maples Health and Rehabilitation for their care of Alice. They also offer special thanks to Fresenius Kidney Care for the attention they have provided to her for the last twelve years.
Visitation will be Friday evening, July 5, from 5:30-7:30 PM, at Greenlawn Funeral Home South. Graveside services will be conducted Saturday, July 6, 10:00 AM at the Morrisville Cemetery, Morrisville, MO.
Published in the News-Leader on July 3, 2019