Alice Ruth Christiansen
Springfield - Alice Ruth (Winterbower) Christiansen, 79, Springfield, MO passed away in her home, on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Alice was born on July 23, 1939 in Mexico, MO to Clarence A. and Mary A. (Bell) Winterbower.
Alice made the choice to give her life to God at age 9 and was faithful throughout her lifetime.
On December 22, 1962 she married Dr. Peter William "Bill" Christiansen, and they spent their adult life in Golden City, MO while raising their family. Bill preceded her in death on October 18, 2010.
Upon retirement they moved to their farm in Miller, MO where she enjoyed birdwatching and the beauty of nature. Her hobbies included, music, sewing, reading and most of all spending time with her family.
She is survived by two sons, Edgar Christiansen and his wife Betty, and Eric Christiansen and his wife Ramona; three grandchildren, Caleb Christiansen, Matthew Hudson, and Michael Hudson; three great grandchildren, Hunter Hudson, Kylie Hudson, and Liam Hudson; a brother, Sam Winterbower and his wife Fern; and a sister, Hannah Qualls.
In addition to her husband Bill, she was preceded in death by siblings Lola, William, Robert, and Daniel.
Services will be held at Meadors Funeral Home in Republic, MO with visitation from 6 to 8 PM on Friday, June 7, 2019 and Funeral at 10 AM on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Clever, MO. Those who wish may contribute in her memory to Habitat for Humanity at habitat.org. Family and friends may share online condolences at www.meadorsfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on June 7, 2019