Alice "Al" Townsend
Alice "Al" Townsend

Diamond - It's the saddest regret to announce the death of my sweet Daughter "Alice "Al" Townsend (Compton) 64 of Diamond, MO, born in Springfield, MO on April 14, 1956 and left this world on October 24, 2020.

Alice had been battling cancer and fought it to the end for no more pain and suffering.

Alice is predeceased by her Father Troy Compton, she is survived by (Mother) Leona and Gene (step father) Lindsay (mom and pop) and (2) brothers Troy Lee, (bubby) and Larry and (1) sister Linda,

She leaves behind loving family and friends who cared for her dearly, and who will miss her more than words can say.

Alice will be remembered for her beautiful smile, laugh and love of life.




Published in News-Leader from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
