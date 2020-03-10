|
|
Alice Womack
Republic - Alice D. Womack, 85, of Republic, MO, went home to be with her Lord, surrounded by friends and family, on March 9, 2020. She was born December 25, 1934 in Dubberly, LA, to Sumpter and Eunice (Jacks) Boddie. She was one of seven children.
She married Kester Womack on August 15, 1953. This union was blessed with two children, Matt and Ellen. Alice was an English teacher in Texas for many years before becoming a high school Principal. After retiring, Alice and Kester relocated to Republic. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church for 25 years. Alice loved to sew and to do yardwork, but most of all she loved her family.
Alice is preceded in death by her parents, one sister and one brother.
Left to mourn her passing are her loving husband of 66 years, Kester, of the home, her children, Matt Womack and wife Phyllis of Billings, MO and Ellen Simon of Crystal Beach, TX; 6 grandchildren, and 1 great grandson; 1 honorary grandson, Grant Selvey and wife Ashley of Mt Vernon, MO and their twin boys; a brother and 3 sisters, as well as a host of nieces, nephews and countless friends. She will be greatly missed by all whose lives had been touched by her.
A Visitation will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 from 10 - 11 a.m. in Calvary Baptist Church (804 US-60, Republic) with Funeral Services to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery, Republic. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations in Alice's memory to be made to Calvary Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.meadorsfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020