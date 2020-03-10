Services
Meadors Funeral Home
314 N Main Ave
Republic, MO 65738
(417) 732-2535
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Womack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Womack

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice Womack Obituary
Alice Womack

Republic - Alice D. Womack, 85, of Republic, MO, went home to be with her Lord, surrounded by friends and family, on March 9, 2020. She was born December 25, 1934 in Dubberly, LA, to Sumpter and Eunice (Jacks) Boddie. She was one of seven children.

She married Kester Womack on August 15, 1953. This union was blessed with two children, Matt and Ellen. Alice was an English teacher in Texas for many years before becoming a high school Principal. After retiring, Alice and Kester relocated to Republic. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church for 25 years. Alice loved to sew and to do yardwork, but most of all she loved her family.

Alice is preceded in death by her parents, one sister and one brother.

Left to mourn her passing are her loving husband of 66 years, Kester, of the home, her children, Matt Womack and wife Phyllis of Billings, MO and Ellen Simon of Crystal Beach, TX; 6 grandchildren, and 1 great grandson; 1 honorary grandson, Grant Selvey and wife Ashley of Mt Vernon, MO and their twin boys; a brother and 3 sisters, as well as a host of nieces, nephews and countless friends. She will be greatly missed by all whose lives had been touched by her.

A Visitation will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 from 10 - 11 a.m. in Calvary Baptist Church (804 US-60, Republic) with Funeral Services to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery, Republic. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations in Alice's memory to be made to Calvary Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.meadorsfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -