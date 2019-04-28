|
|
Allen Thompson
Springfield - Allen Wayne Thompson, 79, of Springfield, MO passed away at his home on Thursday, April 25, 2019 with family by his side. He was born on Friday, September 29, 1939 in Sioux Falls, SD to Betty Lorraine Williams and Gerald Alton Thompson.
Allen and Mary Elizabeth Meyer were united in marriage on October 14, 1962 in Postville, IA. To this union three children were born. He was an avid sports fan, enjoyed woodworking and was a knower of "pretty many things". Allen loved spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother Rod Thompson.
Allen is survived by his wife of almost 57 years, three children Tracey Gregory (husband Ron) of Nevada, TX, Paula Thompson of Ozark, MO and David Thompson of Sparta, MO, one brother Chris Thompson (wife Shelley) of Phoenix, AZ, one sister Betty Everson of Waynesville, NC, one sister-in-law Donna Thompson of Scottsdale, AZ, five grandchildren, one great-grandson and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and family.
The family would like to invite those who wish to share their thoughts and memories to Mary and Allen's home from 2-4pm on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Online condolences may be made at www.klingnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 28, 2019