|
|
Alma Jean Head
Marionville - Alma Jean Head, 88, of Marionville, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.
Alma is survived by her husband of 69 years, Roger "Bud" Head; 2 daughters; 5 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; and a sister.
She was preceded in death by her son; brother; and parents.
A visitation, under the direction of the Meadors Funeral Home in Republic, Mo., will be held from 1 to 2 p.m., with the funeral service beginning at 2:00 p.m., on Sunday, June 30, 2019, in Mt. Olive Methodist Church, McKinley, Mo. Burial will follow in Mt. Olive Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.meadorsfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on June 28, 2019