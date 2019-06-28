Services
Meadors Funeral Home
314 N Main Ave
Republic, MO 65738
(417) 732-2535
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Meadors Funeral Home
Republic, MO
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
the Meadors Funeral Home
Republic, MO
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Mt. Olive Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Alma Head
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alma Jean Head

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alma Jean Head Obituary
Alma Jean Head

Marionville - Alma Jean Head, 88, of Marionville, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.

Alma is survived by her husband of 69 years, Roger "Bud" Head; 2 daughters; 5 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; and a sister.

She was preceded in death by her son; brother; and parents.

A visitation, under the direction of the Meadors Funeral Home in Republic, Mo., will be held from 1 to 2 p.m., with the funeral service beginning at 2:00 p.m., on Sunday, June 30, 2019, in Mt. Olive Methodist Church, McKinley, Mo. Burial will follow in Mt. Olive Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.meadorsfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now