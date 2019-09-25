|
|
Alma Ruth (Moskowitz) Erwin
Centennial, CO - ALMA RUTH (MOSKOWITZ) ERWIN was born in Springfield, MO. on April 12, 1928 and passed on to be with the love of her life, Randy Erwin, on September 16, 2019 in Centennial, CO.
Alma and Randy had been married for 70 years, during which time they moved to Colorado in 1975. Alma felt so blessed for the 91 years she had here. Before passing, she told her children that she was so grateful to have had such a happy and fulfilling life. Alma loved her church and church family; she loved her bridge club and the friends that brought into her life. She made so many special friends through her exercise class, as well as most everywhere she went. There are countless stories of people she loved and of the people who loved her. She was feisty, full of life and was never afraid to speak the truth. Hers was a life well lived.
Alma was preceded in death by her husband, Randy; her parents, Ben and Lottie Moskowitz; her sisters, Betty Moskowitz Glass, Dorothy Moskowitz Marcus and Peggy Moskowitz Morris.
She is survived by her four children; Randy Erwin Jr. and wife Kathy of Lakewood, CO, Terri Shriver of Highlands Ranch, CO, Leslie Poundstone and husband John of Highlands Ranch, CO and David Erwin and his wife Julie of Springfield, MO; 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Alma is also survived by one sister, Mary Moskowitz Watters of Georgetown, TX; and many other family and friends.
A Celebration of Alma's Life will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, September 28, 2019, at St. Martin in the Fields Episcopal Church, 4740 S. Buckley Road, Aurora, CO. 80015. (303-680-6376)
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Alma's name to:
Compassus Hospice Care, 2420 W. 26th Avenue, Suite 200-D, Denver, CO 80211, www.compassus.com (720-200-1036) or St. Martin in the Fields Episcopal Church, 4740 S. Buckley Road, Aurora, CO. 80015, www.st-martins.net (303-680-6376)
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 25, 2019