Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Youngberg Chapel
Verona, MO
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Youngberg Chapel
Verona, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alton Wilder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alton (Butch Wilder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alton (Butch Wilder Obituary
Alton (Butch Wilder

Aurora - Alton Lee (Butch) Wilder passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Christine, of 65 + years. Also, by his daughter, Teri Wittmaier, husband Dale; sons Alton Lee, Jr., and wife, Tammi; David Von and wife, Pam; Mark Alan and Sandra; and Russell Todd and wife, Shari; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by sons Jon Leslie and Michael Wayne and two grandchildren.

Visitation will be on February 29, 2020 from 1-2 pm with a memorial service at 2:00 pm in Youngberg Chapel in Verona, MO.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -