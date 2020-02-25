|
|
Alton (Butch Wilder
Aurora - Alton Lee (Butch) Wilder passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Christine, of 65 + years. Also, by his daughter, Teri Wittmaier, husband Dale; sons Alton Lee, Jr., and wife, Tammi; David Von and wife, Pam; Mark Alan and Sandra; and Russell Todd and wife, Shari; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by sons Jon Leslie and Michael Wayne and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be on February 29, 2020 from 1-2 pm with a memorial service at 2:00 pm in Youngberg Chapel in Verona, MO.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020