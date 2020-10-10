1/1
Alva Norman Driver
1923 - 2020
Alva Norman Driver

Cape Fair - Alva Norman Driver, 97, was born on January 31, 1923 in Rouse, Colorado. He passed away peacefully in his sleep Wednesday morning, October 7. He is survived by one brother Roy Driver, of Springfield; three children, Gary Driver (Teresa) of Branson West, John Driver (Jo Beth) of Cape Fair, and Carol Ward (Chuck) of Cape Fair. Also blessed with 8 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church at 12 noon, with visitation before from 10:30 to 12. The full obituary can be viewed at www.greenlawnfuneralhome.com






Published in News-Leader from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Greenlawn Funeral Home East
3540 E. Seminole
Springfield, MO 65809
417-887-6565
