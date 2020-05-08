|
Amelia Sue Bates
Fair Grove - Amelia "Sue" (Tracy) Bates, age 77 of Fair Grove, MO. departed this life for her heavenly home on May 5, 2020. She was born on March 28, 1943 at home in Fair Grove, Missouri, to Auburn and Etta (Wallace) Tracy. She was the youngest of nine children.
Sue was saved, baptised and joined the Elkland Methodist church at an early age. She attended Elkland School for the first 10 years and graduated from Fair Grove High School in 1961. Sue worked for Cox Health Systems for 38 years before retiring from her position as a surgical secretary. Her co-workers fondly remember her as "Surgery Sue". She also worked for their family owned business B&H Industrial, handling many administrative duties.
Sue married David "Wayne" Bates on May 27, 1961. To this union three sons were born, Bart Wayne, David Shane and James "Jay" Auburn Bates. Sue was preceded in death by her parents; Auburn and Etta Tracy, brothers; Richard, Wallace "Cotton" and James "Buck", sisters; Pauline, Virginia and Barbara. Sue is survived by her husband Wayne, and her children, Bart and Joi Bates of Springfield, Mo., David and Charity Bates of Fair Grove, Mo., Jay and Lindsay Bates of Fair Grove, Mo.; one brother Vernel "Sass" and Yvonne Tracy of Columbia, Mo. and one sister, Darline and Gail Dill of Springfield, Mo. She is also survived by six grandchildren; Ashley and husband Kyle Davis, Kaylen Bates, Talon and wife Bailey Bates, Dylan Bates, Brystol Bates and Alex Bates, and two great-grandsons; Kash and Kolt Davis. As well as, many nieces and nephews who knew her as their "pretty aunt".
Sue and Wayne went on many motorcycle trips throughout the country and other adventures. She loved going to the beach. Sue greatly enjoyed attending the many activities that her sons and grandchildren were involved in. She also spent many hours with her sisters, known as the "Grey Ladies". One of her favorite activities was the annual Fair Grove Heritage Reunion where she had "Grandma Sue's Lemonade" stand for over 35 years. She will be missed by all of her family and friends.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Aunt Darline, Compassus Hospice Care and Sutton In-Home Senior Care.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Greenlawn Funeral Home North. Graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m. at Cedar Bluff Cemetary in Fair Grove. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks.
Published in the News-Leader from May 8 to May 10, 2020