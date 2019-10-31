|
Amos G. Gott
Springfield - Amos G. Gott, 96, of Springfield, passed away, Thursday, October 31, 2019 in the Arbors at Ravenwood, where he had resided the last 8 months.
He was born May 5, 1923 in Jasonville, Indiana to Charles and Alcenia Gott. After graduating high school he served in the US Army on Okinawa Island from 1943 - 1946. Following the war he moved to Springfield and worked as an artist at Gospel Publishing House.
In 1948 he married his wife, Vinita and they moved to Chicago so he could study at the Chicago Art Institute. Amos's uncommon sensitivity to his media, watercolor and drawing, has brought him well deserved recognition and an enviable number of awards. He taught at Ohio State University, Ohio University and Columbus College of Art and Design. He was a well known illustrator and designer, having been associated with leading design firms in the Midwest.
He attended Evangel Temple since coming to Springfield to live with his daughter in 2012.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Vinita; 2 brothers and 4 sisters.
Amos is survived by daughter, Linda and husband John Taliaferro of Springfield; son Mark and wife Karen Gott of Columbus, Ohio; daughter Carol King and fiancé Tim Roundtree, Cincinnati, Ohio and four grandchildren, Nicholas Taliaferro and fiancé Jenny Mann, Jessica and Dan Heise, Christina King and Jonathan King.
Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00 pm, Sunday, November 3, 2019 in Gorman-Scharpf Brentwood Chapel with a Celebration of Life to follow at 2:00 pm. Burial will be later in Alton-Darby Cemetery in Galloway, OH.
Memorial contributions may be made to the or the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks.
Published in the News-Leader from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019