Amy Brooke Fischer
Springfield - Amy Brooke Fischer was born on August 29, 1980 to John and Rebecca Fischer. She passed away suddenly on Sunday evening January 5, 2020.
Amy had many interests, including a love of animals, a curiosity of books and was always ready to lead the pack in any adventure. She was a devout Kansas City Chiefs fan and could be seen on any given game day decked out in full on attire. Amy was a straight A student and graduated Magna Cum Laude from Drury University. She was a gifted artist, who could draw like nobody's business and had a creative eye and vivid imagination. Amy loved the outdoors and had a passion for fishing, camping, floating and gardening. She was an advocate for human rights and a friend to all, other than anti-Chiefs fans.
Amy is proceeded in death by her mother Rebecca Fischer.
Amy is survived by her lovely wife, Lauren Fischer; her father, John; her brother Aaron, all of Springfield; and her brother Austin of Chicago, IL. Amy leaves behind many relatives and good friends who will keep her memory alive.
Visitation will be on Thursday, from 5 to 7 PM at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Friday at 1PM at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Hazelwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the CARE No Kill Shelter, and Susan G. Komen for the Cure.
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020