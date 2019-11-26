|
Amy Jo Bodenhamer (Cox)
Amy Jo Bodenhamer (Cox), 50, daughter of Walter Lee and Darlene R. Cox, of Aurora, MO, passed away peacefully on Wednesday Nov. 20th in her home. Amy was born on October 27th, 1969 in Columbia, MO. Amy was a friend to every soul who met her. She loved her family more than anything and would tell you in a heartbeat. She brought joy wherever she went and made a truly positive impact on the lives of those who loved her. Being loved by Amy meant you were special, even if you couldn't see it within yourself. She brought out the best in those around her and she will be deeply missed by her family and all her friends, both blood and bonded.
Amy is survived by her husband Rusty, son Josey and wife Katie, grandchildren Hayden and Baylee, and daughter Lexie. She is also survived by her mother Darlene Cox, and siblings Brenda (Kenny) Reavis, Lois (Jim) Niemann, Jane (Amos) Gary, Becky Wasson, Brad (Theresa) Cox, Rathie Cox, Cory Cox, and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceeded in death by her beloved father and a niece, Whitney (Wasson) Balash, who was always more like a daughter to Amy.
Memorial service for Amy will be held on November 30, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Walnut Street Christian Church, 2201 W. Walnut Street, Springfield, MO.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Melanoma Research Foundation at http://donate.melanoma.org
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019