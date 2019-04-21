|
Ana del Carmen Mateu de Leon McGlynn
Springfield, Missouri - Ana del Carmen Mateu de Leon McGlynn died in Springfield, Missouri, on March 31, 2019, just thirteen days after the death of her beloved husband, the Reverend Canon Doctor J. Douglas McGlynn. They had been married for 57 years.
Ana was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on November 29, 1939, and raised in Puerto Rico and in the Morningside section of New York City. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the City University of New York and a Master of Arts degree in Social Psychology from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Ana was well-known for her ministry with her husband within charismatic circles and for her powerful prayer ministry.
Ana is survived by her two sons, Sean McGlynn, of Norcross, Georgia, and Stephen McGlynn, of Salisbury, Maryland, as well as one granddaughter, McKenzie Keana McGlynn of Charleston, South Carolina.
The burial office for Ana McGlynn, Holy Eucharist and Interment will be held at All Saints Anglican Church, 2751 East Galloway Street, Springfield, Missouri 65804, on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 2:00 p.m.
Arrangement are under the care and direction of Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home, Springfield, Missouri.
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 21, 2019