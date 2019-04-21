Services
Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home
500 E. Walnut Street
Springfield, MO 65806
417-862-4433
Resources
More Obituaries for Ana McGlynn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ana Del Carmen Mateu De Leon McGlynn

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ana Del Carmen Mateu De Leon McGlynn Obituary
Ana del Carmen Mateu de Leon McGlynn

Springfield, Missouri - Ana del Carmen Mateu de Leon McGlynn died in Springfield, Missouri, on March 31, 2019, just thirteen days after the death of her beloved husband, the Reverend Canon Doctor J. Douglas McGlynn. They had been married for 57 years.

Ana was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on November 29, 1939, and raised in Puerto Rico and in the Morningside section of New York City. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the City University of New York and a Master of Arts degree in Social Psychology from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Ana was well-known for her ministry with her husband within charismatic circles and for her powerful prayer ministry.

Ana is survived by her two sons, Sean McGlynn, of Norcross, Georgia, and Stephen McGlynn, of Salisbury, Maryland, as well as one granddaughter, McKenzie Keana McGlynn of Charleston, South Carolina.

The burial office for Ana McGlynn, Holy Eucharist and Interment will be held at All Saints Anglican Church, 2751 East Galloway Street, Springfield, Missouri 65804, on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 2:00 p.m.

Arrangement are under the care and direction of Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home, Springfield, Missouri.

Permanent online condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.hhlohmeyer.
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now