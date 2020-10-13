1/1
Andrew Eugene Groom
Marionville - Andrew Eugene Groom, age 54, our beloved son, brother, uncle and friend walked into the arms of Jesus on Saturday evening, October 10, 2020. Gene was surrounded by a family that adored him greatly when he made his final journey and walked into his heavenly home.

Gene was born Saturday, May 7, 1966 in St. Joseph, MO. From his very first breath into this world, Gene was given to his mother as a gift from above. Gene enjoyed all the worldwide travel he was able to experience while his dad served in the Air Force. Achieving many awards through Special Olympics, Gene loved running track and field, soccer, softball, basketball and bowling. Always one to help and serve others, for many years Gene volunteered with the American Red Cross and was chosen as their Volunteer of the Year.

Spending time with family is where Gene found great joy. He knew how loved he was by his family, showing his love and compassion to his family during every interaction. Gene was a kind and gentle soul that will forever be missed and a void in our hearts that will never be replaced.

Gene spent the last years of his life living at The Ozark Methodist Manor. Gene was a favorite of all the staff and residents. Everyone who came in contact with Gene loved him and his infectious spirit was passed on to all.

Gene is survived by his mom and dad, Gary and Darlene Corwin, his sister, Joel and Misty Whitten, his brother, Chad & Ashley Corwin, two nephews, Garrett Whitten and Levi Corwin and one niece, Isabel Whitten. Gene was blessed with many family members and friends.

A private memorial service will be held in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery under the care of Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home.

Permanent online condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.hhlohmeyer.com.






Published in News-Leader from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
October 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home
