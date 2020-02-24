|
Andrew Ewert
Springfield - Andrew "Andy" Ewert passed away on Friday February 14, 2020 at Birch Pointe Health and Rehab in Springfield at 91 years of age.
His family and friends will gather to celebrate his life on Friday February 28, 2020, beginning with a final salute at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home at 11 AM, followed by a processional to Missouri Veterans Cemetery where he will be interred at 12 PM.
Andy was born 11/24/1928 to Andrew Ewert and Orpha Ratslaff Ewert in Alva, Oklahoma. Andy had an adventurous spirit was affected by wanderlust from a young age spending many summers hitch-hiking and train hopping with his best friend Louie Edwards. He served with honor in the US Army in the Korean War. He and Louie managed McLeods, an office supply store in Wichita, KS, and later he traveled the Midwest repping office supplies. He was an avid tennis player and bowler; his family will remember him for his sense of humor, his easy nature and his love of card games and backgammon.
He is survived by his sons Craig Ewert and wife Heidi of Erie, Colorado and Brian Ewert and wife Debbie of Springfield, Missouri; his grandchildren Jessica Ewert Tollison and husband Brian of Piedmont, South Carolina and Adam Ewert and wife Julie of Springfield, Missouri; his sister Tommie Carl of California. He is preceded in death by his parents; his siblings Jonathan Ewert, Rebekah Ewert Kennedy, Esther Ewert McAnlly , and Orpha Ewert Herrick.
The family would like to thank the staff of Birch Pointe and Hospice Compassus for their excellent and attentive care in Andy's final days.
Care and arrangements have been entrusted to Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd. - DeGraffenreid-Wood-Crematory, Springfield, MO.
