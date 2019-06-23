|
|
Andy Dunlap
Springfield - Andrew J. "Andy" Dunlap, 70, of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 in Mercy Hospital. He was born September 18, 1948 in Portland, ME, the son of Stanley and Katherine Geer Dunlap. Following a 22-year career in the U.S. Navy, retiring as a Chief Petty Officer, he went on to a second career in banking in Springfield. He had been an active member of Elks Lodge 409 and the Abou Adhem Shrine. Andy enjoyed life to the fullest and loved being with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Debbie.
He is survived by his 3 sons; Todd (Amy) of Scottsdale, AZ, Jason (Emily) of Belton, MO and Nicholas (Brittney) of Lebanon, MO; daughter Shannon (Travis) Rogers of Springfield; brother Tom (Maureen) Dunlap of Princeton, NJ; 2 sisters, Diana (George) Wing of Ridgewood, NJ and Sandra (Frank) Dennis of Richmond, VA; 7 grandchildren, his beloved Nowetta, and many friends and large extended family.
Burial with full military honors will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Missouri Veterans Cemetery. Celebration of life services will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Elks Lodge 409.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Elks Lodge 409 Veterans Fund, 2223 E. Bennett St, Springfield, MO 65804.
Published in the News-Leader on June 23, 2019