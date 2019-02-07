|
Ann Marie Hughes
Springfield - Ann Marie Hughes, 81, passed away February 4, 2019. Ann Marie was born January 17, 1938 to Bert and Lillian Beagley in Alva, Oklahoma. Ann Marie had 3 children with her ex-husband Larry Hughes.
Ann Marie was a non-traditional student completing her degree in Art education in 1980. She worked for Springfield Public Schools at Reed Middle School and Central High School, before her retirement.
Ann Marie loved horses, oil painting, old westerns, reading her bible and spending time at her cabin in the Colorado Mountains and her large network of close friends. Ann Marie was a long time member of South Haven Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents, sister and son Mark Hughes.
She is survived by her 2 children Tammy Holley and husband David, son Troy Hughes and her beloved Boston Terrier, Penny. Her grandchildren Lindsay Rowell, husband Adam, Doug Horst, wife Jennifer, Logan Hughes, Nathan and Brianna Brandman-Hughes. She will be missed greatly by her family and close friends.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 pm, Saturday, February 9, 2019 in Greenlawn Funeral Home South.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019